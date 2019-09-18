Vaudreuil-Dorion to start twice-a-month garbage pickup, Pierrefonds-Roxboro mulls reduced collection

Another municipality in the Montreal area has announced it will be transitioning to twice-a-month garbage pickup, while a second is considering the same move.

Starting Oct. 1, garbage collection in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of the Island of Montreal will be reduced for single-family homes and buildings with four units or less.

The city explains that these types of homes have had access to food waste collection since last fall. Black bins will be picked up every two weeks.

Officials offered several solutions to make the transition easier:

In the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro on the West Island of Montreal, officials are asking residents to fill out a public survey to share their thoughts on reducing garbage pickup.

“The impact of climate change is forcing administrat[ors] to rethink how they do things in order to leave fewer ecological footprints by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere,” the borough stated.

“Concerned about [the] environment, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro wants to do its part by finding solutions that will bring positive results through our behaviour.”

Officials note the possibility that less frequent garbage pickup would reduce the number of trucks on the street collecting and transporting materials to landfill sites.

“Since the implementation of recycling (green bin) and organic waste (brown bin) collections, the content of garbage bags has decreased significantly, justifying less frequent collections,” the survey notes.

“This measure would apply to single-family homes and buildings with [fewer] than nine units only.”

Vaudreuil-Dorion and Pierrefonds-Roxboro aren’t the first municipalities in the Greater Montreal Area to transition to less frequent garbage pickup.

In 2015, the City of Pointe-Claire on Montreal’s West Island implemented twice-a-month pickup, a move that left residents frustrated.

Despite complaints, the city stuck to its new schedule, encouraging residents to come up with innovative ways to store their trash, such as freezing garbage and washing bins with a vinegar solution.