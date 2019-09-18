Trump orders U.S. to ‘substantially increase’ sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially increase sanctions” imposed on Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

He did not give additional details on the move, which follows weekend attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that some U.S. officials have blamed on Iran.

