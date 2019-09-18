World
September 18, 2019 9:05 am
Updated: September 18, 2019 9:11 am

Trump orders U.S. to ‘substantially increase’ sanctions on Iran

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: U.S. and Iran's rocky history explained in five minutes

A A

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially increase sanctions” imposed on Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

He did not give additional details on the move, which follows weekend attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that some U.S. officials have blamed on Iran.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Iran
Donald Trump Iran sanctions
Iran
Iran Sanctions
iran sanctions donald trump
u.s. iran relations

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.