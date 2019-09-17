Man holds knife to child’s neck during robbery, say Winnipeg police

A man has been arrested for several robberies in early September, including one where he allegedly held a knife to a child’s neck before stealing cash.

The robbery spree started Sept. 3 at about 10:15 p.m. said Winnipeg police, when a man, 50, met another man about an iPhone for sale. The pair met outside a business on McGee street and the buyer brought his 9-year-old child along. The seller whipped out a knife, grabbed the kid and held the knife to the child’s neck, said police. He received $100 cash and ran away. The child wasn’t hurt.

The next day at about 8 p.m., the suspect met another man outside the same business, again about an iPhone for sale. The victim was given a phone that wasn’t an iPhone, and the seller again pulled a knife and demanded cash, said police. He was given $400 before running away.

Two days later, the same scene happened again outside the same business on McGee Street at about 3 p.m. The seller again pulled a knife and robbed the man, 37, outside the store of about $800 before again running away, said police.

On Sept. 12, the suspect pulled the same stunt again, except this time it was inside the victim’s vehicle at about 1:30 p.m., said police. The suspect showed a knife and stole the man’s iPhone and $450 in cash.

None of the victims were hurt.

Police then arranged to buy something from the seller on Sept. 15. The unsuspecting suspect walked over to an unmarked police car flashing a knife, so police chased him down and arrested him.

Ibraham Baidobola Bangara, 25, faces several charges including four counts of robbery and possession of a weapon.

Winnipeg police remind the public about four buy and sell exchange zones in front of local police stations that are available to use. Some more tips from police:

Ask about the history of the item being sold.

Ask for a photo of the serial number before meeting and attempt to confirm the item hasn’t been reported stolen.

When buying or selling – take screenshots of the advertisement and ID number, the seller’s contact information, and all communications.

Check the buyer/seller’s name through an online search engine.

Do not give our personal or banking information.

Do not meet someone alone.

Do not transfer/provide money to the person before receiving the product.

Meet during daylight hours, in a public space.

Take only enough cash with you to pay for the item being purchased

Trust your instincts – if something feels wrong, it probably is.

