Economy
September 17, 2019 9:10 am

Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger to retire, Brad Corson will take over

By The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil Chairman, President & CEO Rich Kruger speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 30, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
A A

Imperial Oil Ltd. says chairman and chief executive Rich Kruger is retiring at the end of this year.

Kruger has led the company, which is about 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., since 2013.

READ MORE: Calgary-based Imperial Oil’s second quarter results beat analyst expectations

He began his career at Exxon in 1981 and held various technical and management positions before coming to Canada.

The company says Brad Corson will take over as president effective Tuesday and become chairman and chief executive on Jan. 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Alberta oil and gas producer cleanup cost estimates set too low, coalition says

Corson joined Exxon in 1983 as a project engineer and has held a variety of technical, operations, commercial and managerial assignments around the world.

He was appointed president, ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures and vice-president of ExxonMobil Corp., in 2015.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Corson
Energy
Exxon
Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp
Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd.
Imperial Oil new president
Imperial Oil president
Oil and Gas
President
Rich Kruger
Rich Kruger retiring

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.