Man injured in Mississauga shooting, believed to be a ‘targeted’ incident: police

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot while getting into a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Midhurst Lane and Dunmow Crescent near Central Parkway East and Burnhamthorpe Road East at around 1:49 a.m for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man in a vehicle who was conscious but had a serious injury. Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was shot while getting into a vehicle and that it is “believed to be a targeted incident.”

Police said they are looking for two suspects, both men, who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered at the time of the shooting. Police said the men fled in a silver Hyundai.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

