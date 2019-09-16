Justin Trudeau visits London elementary school

As one grade 1 student put it, the boss of Canada is in town.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau paid a visit to Lisa Allison’s grades 1-2 split class at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School today.

He read the students a book called, Why I Love Canada, and talked to them about their favourite things and what they like best about this country.

Principal Michelle Kennedy said it was only yesterday the school found out Trudeau was coming for a visit.

“We have some students that were thrilled, like I am,” she said.

Before leaving, Trudeau had a message for the whole school.

“Every new school year is a fresh start, so try something new. Join a sports team or a club, tutor students in a younger grade or volunteer out in your community,” he said, adding: “be nice to your teachers. I was once a teacher and they are going to be your best allies in building a better future for yourself.”

This visit follows an announcement he made earlier today in Waterloo, Ont., promising to double the federal government’s spending on child care if re-elected.

This would add an additional $535 million to help create up to 250,000 more spaces in before and after school daycare programs across Canada.

Ten per cent of the new spaces would go to help parents who work outside of normal business hours.

Meanwhile, the Green Party released their platform today that included a promise of an additional $1 billion each year until they reach a one per cent of GDP annually for an early learning and child-care system.

The New Decorate Party is proposing a similar investment in child care with $1 billion in 2020 to be increased annually.

The Conservatives have not yet released a specific plan on child care but they are proposing to bring back two children’s tax credits. The credits would give parents up to $150 back on their taxes per child up to the age of 16 for enrolling their kids in sports and fitness classes, and another $75 for putting them in arts and learning programs.