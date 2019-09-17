Jarret Gelowitz to be reinstated as Saskatoon police officer, pending approval

Story highlights Gelowitz's lawyers and legal counsel for the Saskatoon police agreed to a settlement to reinstate him. Jarett Gelowitz was fired in August 2018 when he was charged with three counts of assault when he struck a suspect being placed under arrest.

Former Saskatoon police constable Jarett Gelowitz will be reinstated as an officer pending the approval of a lawyer who was overseeing the hearing.

Brad Mitchell, one of Gelowitz’s lawyers, told the hearing that he and legal counsel for the police had agreed to terms for the former constable to rejoin the SPS.

The hearing officer, lawyer Jay Watson, said he would reserve his decision “out of an abundance of caution” until he had received a statement of facts that was jointly submitted by both legal teams.

Watson told the hearing, which was held in a room in the Park Town Hotel, that he would likely release his decision later in the week via email.

The hearing was scheduled to last two weeks but concluded after roughly 20 minutes.

Gelowitz, 32, was fired after he was charged with three counts of assault in separate incidents while on duty.

One charge was later withdrawn, another stayed and Gelowitz was acquitted of the last charge on Aug. 1. It involved striking a suspect during an arrest in December 2016. Judge Richard Danyliuk called his actions justified.

The reinstatement, which would restore Gelowitz’s pre-existing seniority, salary and pension, would take effect as soon as Watson informs the Ministry of Justice of his decision.

It does come with conditions.

Gelowitz must serve a 55-day suspension with no pay, though he would be able to count vacation days and earned time off towards that amount.

He will also be on probation for one year, would not return to active duty until police Chief Troy Cooper deems him fit, and must undergo a safety assessment and any other training Cooper requires of him.

He must also submit a record of all income he received since being fired in August 2018 and previous offences will remain on his service record for several years.

A major offence, neglect of duty and discreditable conduct for receiving a purse while working at the police service centre, will remain on his record for five years.

Removal and destruction of a picture from the desk of another officer, neglect of duty for not showing up for work without the proper permission and abuse of authority for using excessive force during a different arrest are all considered minor offences and will stay on his record for two years.

Gelowitz and his lawyers declined to comment. Ashely Smith, a lawyer for the police, said Cooper will make a statement once the settlement is approved.