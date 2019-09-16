Health officials warn 2 Calgary dental centres improperly sterilized tools

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning past clients of two Calgary-based dental centres to get checked for hepatitis B and C after the dental office and dental hygiene clinic did not meet provincial standards – in one case over a 10-year period.

AHS found the Radisson Dental Centre on 28 Street S.E. and the Canavina Dental Hygiene Clinic — a home-based practice in Calgary’s northeast — had problematic sterilization practices.

“Although these businesses had sterilization and sanitation processes in place, they did not fully meet the provincial standards, meaning individuals who received dental services through these operations may have been exposed to hepatitis B and C,” AHS medical officer Dr. Jua Hu said in a statement Monday.

AHS is recommending clients of Radisson Dental Centre from April 28, 2012 to May 13, 2019, and Canavina Dental Hygiene Clinic from Aug. 1, 2009 to Feb. 15, 2019 get checked for hepatitis B and C by their family physician.

AHS noted Canavina, which operated in homes on Taravista Street N.E. and California Blvd N.E., is no longer in operation.

AHS also said in a statement on Monday there are no confirmed cases of illnesses associated with the sterilization concerns at the two businesses.

“Although the risk of infection is very low, the ADA&C supports AHS’ recommendation for testing as a precaution,” Dr. Randall Croutze, Alberta Dental Association and College CEO said in a statement.