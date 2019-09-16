September 21 – McGuire Financial

Are there days when you wish you simply had more control over your own financial future?

Are you concerned about not having enough set aside for your retirement?

How long will you have to work to gain financial peace of mind?

You need a process that grows your money safely and predictably, to last your life expectancy.

Join Glen Zacher from McGuire Financial, best-selling author of The Bankers’ Secret, and Canada’s leading authority and implementer of Becoming Your Own Banker on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at 11:00am.