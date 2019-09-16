Woman faces charges after RCMP raid at cannabis dispensary in Middleton, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman is facing charges after officers raided an unsanctioned cannabis dispensary on Commercial Street in Middleton, N.S., on Thursday.

The Mounties say they seized an undisclosed amount of cash, cheques, CBD oils, cannabis, individually packaged shatter and cannabis edibles as a result of their search at the dispensary.

A home in the community of Hammonds Plains was also searched by police, with officers seizing an undisclosed amount of cash, hashish, mushrooms, shatter, CBD oil and cannabis.

The RCMP say they searched a storage locker in Dartmouth, N.S., at the same time but did not seize anything.

Heidi Amber Chartrand, 34, of Hammonds Plains, is charged with two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Chartrand appeared in Digby provincial court on Sept. 13 and was released. She’s scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9.

The NSLC is the only licensed cannabis retailer in Nova Scotia.