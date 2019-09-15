Canada
September 15, 2019 11:16 am

Province approves Fanshawe College’s new one-of-a-kind aviation leadership program

By Reporter/Operator  Global News

The new Commercial Flight and Aviation Leadership program is scheduled to launch autumn of 2020.

Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL
A A

A new program designed to focus on aviation leadership and flight training is about to land in London.

Fanshawe College has gained the province’s approval for a new commercial flight and aviation leadership program, which is expected to bring new aviation industry opportunities to the London region.

According to a statement released by the college, industry projections suggest a need for 620,000 active airline pilots worldwide by 2036, up from 290,00 in 2017.

David Piccini, parliamentary assistant for the Ministry of Training, College and Universities, told 980 CFPL at a press conference that the newly approved program would train approximately 250 pilots.

“By 2021, right here at Fanshawe [College], we’re going to have the largest aviation school in Canada.”

READ MORE: Airshow London to take to the skies this weekend

Fanshawe College is also partnering with Diamond Flight Centre to provide hands-on training and skill development opportunities for students, and Piccini says this is exactly what the government hopes for.

“As a government, we’re encouraging partnerships with industries,” he said. “We’re looking at unique programs [like this] that lead to incredible outcomes.

“This is going to create opportunities for mechanism, flight assistants, but importantly, for pilots.”

Fanshawe students at the Norton Wolf School of Aviation Technology working on a plane | Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

The program — the first of its kind, according to the statement — is set to attract international and domestic students “to help the fill the demand,” according to Piccini.

The new commercial flight and aviation leadership program is scheduled to launch in the autumn of 2020.

–With files from Sawyer Bogdan

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aviation
aviation school
College
fanshawe
Fanshawe College
Fly
flying
leadership program
London
London Ontario
Ontario
Pilot
pilot program

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.