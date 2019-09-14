Man who allegedly broke into vehicle, pulled out gun arrested: police

An armed man who allegedly broke into a vehicle late Friday night has been arrested, according to Regina police.

At around 11:50 p.m., police said they were called to a home in the 800 block of Grace Street after a resident found the suspect breaking in.

When he was confronted, he pulled out a gun and fled on foot.

Officers arrived within minutes and K9 and patrol officers found a man who fit the description of the suspect in the area of 3rd Avenue and Grey Street, police said.

He was arrested and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).