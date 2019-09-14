Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Blazers, Vees bash Cents

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kamloops 6, Kelowna 1

It was a Friday the 13th to forget for the Kelowna Rockets.

At Kamloops, the Blazers nearly outshot the Rockets 3-1 in posting a 6-1 victory over Kelowna in WHL preseason action on Friday.

Logan Stankoven had two goals and two assists for Kamloops (6-0), which led 1-0 after the first period, then added five more in the first 15 minutes of the third for a 6-0 lead.

Liam Kindree had the lone goal for Kelowna (2-3), breaking the Blazers’ shutout bid with just 1:49 left in the contest.

Dylan Garand stopped 13 of 14 shots for Kamloops, with James Porter turning aside 36 of 42 shots for Kelowna.

The Rockets were 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-6.

We'll wrap up our preseason tonight against the Blazers. Grab your tickets and help support @CopsforKidsorg, $2 from each ticket sold will go directly to them! 🎟 https://t.co/Uv4vMNAujJ pic.twitter.com/ff1n6QFBI9 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) September 14, 2019

The two teams meet again tonight, 7 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna as they close out their preseason schedules. The Blazers are 2-0 against the Rockets this pre-season, including a 5-3 win on Sept. 1 at Kamloops.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 7, Merritt 3

At Merritt, Evan McIntyre had a three-point night with a goal and two assists as the Vees rolled past the Centennials on Friday night.

Alex DiPaolo, Tristan Amonte, Cade Webber, Danny Weight, David Silye and Colton Kalezic also scored for Penticton (3-0-0-0), which led 3-1 and 7-1 at the breaks.

Rylan Van Unen, Brett Roloson and Troy Quinn replied for Merritt (0-2-0-0).

The Vees used a four-goal 2nd period to help them to their third straight victory to open the season in a 7-3 win over the @BCHLCentennials! GAME RECAP : https://t.co/WxpmqeWdoF#BCHL pic.twitter.com/kTe3YbL65U — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 14, 2019

Yaniv Perets stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Vees, with Ryan Winter and Dylan Kosik splitting netminding duties for Merritt. Winter stopped 27 of 34 shots and took the loss, with Kosik going 5-for-5 in the third period.

Penticton was 3-for-8 on the power play, with Merritt going 1-for-6.

Salmon Arm 4, Trail 2

At Trail, Noah Wakeford scored his team’s first two goals in pacing the Silverbacks past the Smoke Eaters.

Daniel Rybarik, who made it 3-2 at 13:12 of the third, and William Poirier, with an empty-net goal at 19:12, also scored for Salmon Arm (2-0-0-0). Wakeford’s goals came at 9:05 of the first, to open the scoring, and 6:30 of the second, to make it 2-1.

FINAL SCORE: Backs 4, Smoke Eaters 2 Backs 🚨: Poirier (2: PPG, ENG), Wakeford, Rybarik (GWG)

Backs🍎: Poirier, Wakeford, Rybarik, Andreozzi Smoke Eaters 🚨: Freeborn, Colella,

Smoke Eaters🍎: Colella, Kryski, O'Hearn SOG 32-31 for the Backs #BCHL pic.twitter.com/cSIsw42rL0 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) September 14, 2019

Liam Freeborn, who made it 1-1 at 15:23 of the first, and Michael Colella, who levelled the score at 2-2 at 10:29 of the third, replied for winless Trail (0-3-0-0).

Ethan Langenegger stopped 29 of 31 shots for the Silverbacks, with Donovan Buskey stopping 28 of 31 shots for the Smokies.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-2 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-2.

Wenatchee 2, Vernon 1

At Wenatchee, Brian Adams scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal early in the second period as the Wild downed the Vipers in a low-scoring game.

Jack Bayless, who opened the scoring at 7:36 of the first, also scored for Wenatchee (3-0-0-0). Adams made it 2-0 at 4:01 of the second.

Landon Fuller, at 7:43 of the third, replied for Vernon (1-1-0-0).

Daniel Chenard stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Wild, with Max Palaga turning aside 23 of 25 shots for Vernon.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Wenatchee going 0-for-2 and Vernon going 0-for-4.

West Kelowna 8, Langley 5

At Langley, Levi Stauber netted a hat trick and Lucas Cullen had three assists as the Warriors outgunned the Rivermen.

Brandon Dent, with two goals, Max Bulawka, David Vieten and John Evans also scored for West Kelowna (1-3-0-0), which led 3-1 and 6-3 at the breaks. The Warriors’ last two goals, scored by Stauber, were into empty nets.

Brendan Budy, Tristan Fraser, Joseph Musa, Brendan O’Grady and Kaeden Patrick replied for Langley (0-3-0-0).

The Warriors would pick up their first victory of the season in hostile territory after defeating the Rivermen 8-5. Next up the Victoria Grizzlies back home at the RLP. RECAP: https://t.co/N67WxTFfPF 📸: @Damon_james91 #BCHL #JustOneGame pic.twitter.com/JMduZOcLYY — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 14, 2019

Brock Baier stopped 38 of 43 shots for the Warriors. For the Rivermen, starter Kristian Lyon went 8-for-14 before being replaced by Braedon Fleming, who was 16-for-16 in relief.

West Kelowna went 3-for-3 on the power play, with Langley going 3-for-5.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Penticton visits Prince George (1-1-1-0), Salmon Arm is in Trail and Vernon is in Wenatchee.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday results

Columbia Valley 3, Osoyoos 2

Sicamous 2, Princeton 1 (OT)

Castlegar 7, Grand Forks 3

North Okanagan 3, Chase 2

Kelowna 5, Summerland 2

Zane Avery seals the deal with his second of the night, into an empty net. Chiefs win, 5-2 final! — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) September 14, 2019

Saturday’s games

Osoyoos at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Chase at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

North Okanagan at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.