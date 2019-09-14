Winnipeg truck convoy set to create delays on Perimeter Highway

The annual truck convoy in support of Special Olympics Manitoba is set to hit the road Saturday.

About 200 trucks will be heading north on Highway 59 from Ile Des Chenes at 11 a.m.

Today’s @ManitobaLETR @SpecOManitoba Truck Convoy will depart from Île-des-Chênes @ 11am, travel north on #MBHwy59 to the Perimeter Hwy & make one counter clockwise lap of the Perimeter Hwy, before returning to Île-des-Chênes around 1pm. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 14, 2019

The rigs will circle the perimeter going counterclockwise before returning south to Ile Des Chenes.

Police say the route is expected to take about an hour and a half, and drivers along the same route may experience delays.

The Manitoba Truck Convoy has raised upwards of $600,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba since it began in 2008.