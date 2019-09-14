Traffic
September 14, 2019 11:47 am

Winnipeg truck convoy set to create delays on Perimeter Highway

By Reporter  Global News
Families, friend and spectators gathered by the Perimeter to show their support for Manitoba's World's Largest Trucking Convoy for Special Olympics.

Blair Malazdrewich / Global News
The annual truck convoy in support of Special Olympics Manitoba is set to hit the road Saturday.

About 200 trucks will be heading north on Highway 59 from Ile Des Chenes at 11 a.m.

The rigs will circle the perimeter going counterclockwise before returning south to Ile Des Chenes.

Police say the route is expected to take about an hour and a half, and drivers along the same route may experience delays.

The Manitoba Truck Convoy has raised upwards of $600,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba since it began in 2008.

