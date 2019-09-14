Halifax Public Gardens reopening on Saturday post-Dorian
Halifax Public Gardens says it reopened on Saturday at 7 a.m.
The place on Spring Garden Road had been closed since post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall on Sept. 7.
The Halifax Public Gardens opens at 7 a.m. and starts closing one hour prior to sunset.
The Gardens has also mentioned on its website that one of the two entrances at the main gate is locked due to a broken hinge.
The Halifax Public Gardens is the oldest Victorian garden in North America, according to its website.
It officially opened in 1867 and has retained its original Victorian character. The 16-acre oasis was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1984.
