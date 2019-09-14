Canada
September 14, 2019 10:16 am

Halifax Public Gardens reopening on Saturday post-Dorian

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

The Halifax Public Gardens reopens.

Jonathan Hayward/CP
A A

Halifax Public Gardens says it reopened on Saturday at 7 a.m.

The place on Spring Garden Road had been closed since post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall on Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Point Pleasant Park in Halifax set to reopen to visitors post-Dorian

Story continues below

The Halifax Public Gardens opens at 7 a.m. and starts closing one hour prior to sunset.

The Gardens has also mentioned on its website that one of the two entrances at the main gate is locked due to a broken hinge.

The Halifax Public Gardens is the oldest Victorian garden in North America, according to its website.

READ MORE: Work begins on Saturday to remove crane toppled by Dorian

It officially opened in 1867 and has retained its original Victorian character. The 16-acre oasis was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1984.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Dorian
Halifax
Halifax Public Gardens
National Historic Site
Nature
Nova Scotia
Park
Spring Garden Road
Victorian Garden

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.