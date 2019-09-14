Halifax Public Gardens reopening on Saturday post-Dorian

Halifax Public Gardens says it reopened on Saturday at 7 a.m.

The place on Spring Garden Road had been closed since post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall on Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Point Pleasant Park in Halifax set to reopen to visitors post-Dorian

The Halifax Public Gardens opens at 7 a.m. and starts closing one hour prior to sunset.

The Gardens has also mentioned on its website that one of the two entrances at the main gate is locked due to a broken hinge.

The Halifax Public Gardens is the oldest Victorian garden in North America, according to its website.

READ MORE: Work begins on Saturday to remove crane toppled by Dorian

It officially opened in 1867 and has retained its original Victorian character. The 16-acre oasis was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1984.