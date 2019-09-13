HRM to cover fees for recycling residential tree waste after hurricane Dorian

Early this week, Halifax Regional Municipality asked residents to get rid of the debris and branches in their yard and place them at the curb in the aftermath of Dorian.

Residents were asked to tie the branches in armload-sized bundles that cannot exceed 34 kilograms (75 pounds), adding that no individual piece be more than four feet long (1.2 metres) or larger than eight inches (0.2 metres) in diameter.

HRM said anything larger should be delivered to Halifax Construction and Debris Recycling Ltd. locations — at a cost to residents.

But the municipality announced Friday evening that it will be covering fees at Halifax C&D locations at 16 Mills Dr. in Goodwood or 188 Ross Rd. in Westphal to support residents.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 14, Halifax C&D Recycling Ltd. will also be extending their hours to accept residential tree waste, such as trunks, brush, branches and limbs as a result of the post-tropical storm.

On Saturday and Sunday, hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and throughout next week the company will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HRM said tree waste will not be accepted via commercial roll-offs or tandem trucks.