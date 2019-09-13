115 new parking spots added to East Gwillimbury Go Station

The East Gwillimbury Go Station has received 115 new parking spaces, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney and Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott announced Thursday.

“We are making it faster and easier for people in York Region to get where they need to go by expanding parking at East Gwillimbury Go,” Mulroney said in a statement.

“These improvements are part of our government’s commitment to make life easier and get people moving.”

Elliott said in a statement that the expansion will add capacity, which will support future growth in the area.

The Ontario government has added a total of 365 new surface parking spots at the East Gwillimbury Go Station since November 2018.

