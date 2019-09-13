Halifax RCMP investigating 2nd report of shots fired on Auburn Drive

Halifax RCMP say officers are investigating a report of shots fired on Auburn Drive, the second in a span of two days.

The Mounties say officers received a complaint of gunfire being directed at a residence on Auburn Drive in Westphal on Sept. 9 shortly before midnight.

No one was at the residence at the time and no one was injured. The home reportedly suffered minor damage.

Police say they do not believe the shooting to be a random act.

The Sept. 9 report comes after RCMP responded to a different residence on Auburn Drive on Sept. 8 just before 6 a.m.

Officers arrived to find four people in that home at the time, but no one was injured.

The residence sustained minor damage, police say.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

