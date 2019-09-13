Port Hope man scammed out of $500 on Kijiji: police

Port Hope police are investigating after a man from the west end was allegedly scammed out of $500 by a car-seller on the buy-and-sell website.

The man found an advertisement for a 2003 Dodge Truck, and began texting someone he thought was the owner. He ended up wiring a deposit to the seller’s Gmail account on Tuesday.

According to police, the man then visited the Mississauga address given to him, and was told the seller didn’t live there. He then tried to contact the seller, who had since had the would-be buyer blocked.

Port Hope Police are reminding the public to be wary of scammers on buy and sell websites. The investigation is ongoing.

