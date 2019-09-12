Edmonton police seek public’s help to find missing 65-year-old man with schizophrenia

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for tips from the public on Thursday night as they try to find a man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing earlier in the day.

Police said 65-year-old Howard Wraight was last seen at about 3 p.m. at a Petro-Canada gas station in the area of 123 Street and 111 Avenue.

Wraight weighs about 140 pounds and has grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a beige dress shirt, blue pants and a maroon-coloured jacket. He was also believed to be wearing a blue toque and blue and white Nike shoes. He sometimes wears tinted prescription glasses.

According to police, Wraight’s disappearance is considered to be out of character.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online here.