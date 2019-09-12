Apple-picking season kicks off at Chudleigh’s Farm in Milton

It’s apple-picking time and there’s no better way to kick off the season than with a trip to Chudleigh’s Farm in Milton.

“We started having people come to the orchard to pick their own apples back in 1967, which was really radical at the time,” said Tom Chudleigh, owner of Chudleigh’s Farm.

In the beginning, this unique 100-acre farm was a place where families could not only select their favourite apples, but also enjoy a taste of country life.

READ MORE: N.B. apple orchard to make cider from apples blown off trees during Hurricane Dorian

“We discovered after a few years that it wasn’t the storage of apples that people were interested in – they were interested in a new activity for a weekend adventure,” said Chudleigh.

“Apples were the hook.”

Since then, visiting the farm has become an annual tradition for families everywhere.

Today, Chudleigh’s grows more than 20 varieties of apples and all are available to be picked by the public.