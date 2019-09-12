Winnipeg police collar suspect in pickpocket scam

A man police believe to be behind a pickpocketing scheme is behind bars.

Police said the scam worked by a suspect waiting in line behind an unsuspecting shopper at a store, and watching over the victim’s shoulder to make a note of their PIN when they paid at the cashier with a debit card.

An accomplice would then distract the victim in the parking lot once they left the store – often by pointing out money on the ground or a possible flat tire — while the victim’s entire wallet was being pickpocketed.

Because the suspects would have both the card and the PIN, they were able to cause “significant financial losses” by making withdrawals or purchases, said police.

Police arrested Elvis Stoian, 42, on Tuesday, who is suspected of being responsible for three such incidents between July 31 and Aug. 7.

Stoian has been charged with conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, three counts of fraud, three counts of identity theft, four counts of using a credit card, and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

He was detained in custody.

