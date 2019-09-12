City of Calgary hopes ‘YYC Matters’ website will inform voters ahead of federal election

The City of Calgary has re-launched its ‘YYC Matters’ website to help Calgarians make informed decisions when it comes to the upcoming federal election.

The online platform contains a list of questions the city has compiled to find out what each political party will do to support Calgary if elected.

“I think every single Calgarian has the right to know specifically what the parties have planned for our cities,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Thursday.

READ MORE: UCP MLAs to campaign for Andrew Scheer, federal Conservatives outside Alberta

The questions were based on input from Calgarians and were sent to every political party with candidates in Calgary and a seat in the 42nd Canadian Parliament.

The city has identified three key priorities:

The Green Line LRT expansion and Springbank reservoir are two of the critical projects Calgarians need to know will keep moving forward, Nenshi said.

Mental health and addictions support, made-in-Alberta mortgage rules, public transit funding, establishing fair cannabis revenue sharing with Ottawa, a permanent increase in funding for infrastructure from the gas tax fund and strategies for attracting immigration that will drive Calgary’s economic growth are other areas identified by the city as priorities heading into the federal election.

The goal of ‘YYC Matters’ is to make it easier for Calgarians to stay informed during the election and hold political parties accountable after the election by getting their positions on record, the mayor added. It was also made available ahead of the recent provincial election.

The questionnaires were sent to all the candidates on Thursday and their replies will be published verbatim in early October, the city said.

A full list of questions asked can be found at YYCMatters.ca.