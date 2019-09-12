EGADZ making haven for Saskatoon youth at risk of suicide

EGADZ’s newest endeavour aims to make a haven for vulnerable youth struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

The Saskatoon non-profit organization will convert one of its group homes to offer outreach services and provide a safe place for children and youth in care to remain in their community while receiving the help they need.

The program’s objective is to reduce self-harming behaviours, suicide attempts, and hospital admissions, according to officials.

Enhanced access to mental health supports was made possible due to a partnership with the provincial government, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Medavie Health Services, EGADZ said.

“These funding partnerships create better outcomes for our youth in times of severe crisis by allowing us to meet their needs where they are,” EGADZ executive director Don Meikle said Wednesday in a press release.

“In addition to providing those in greatest need with outreach services, the availability of one of our homes — called a retreat to help remove the stigma around mental health — helps prevent the additional trauma of leaving their current placement or community.”

Meikle added EGADZ will also have a van with a therapy dog to transport and comfort youth during times of crisis.

The government has committed $116,000 to support the program while the Saskatchewan Health Authority increased its annual EGADZ funding by $100,000 to support the hiring of new mental health staff.

Medavie Health Services also gave EGADZ $25,000 to be used toward mental health programming, officials said.

