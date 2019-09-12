Montana police blast AC/DC’s ‘Hell’s Bells’ to herd bison off road

Let There Be Rock for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday morning, the Montana-based police force took to Facebook posting an image of a monstrous bison blocking a road and its oncoming traffic — something they suggested is a common occurrence in the small-town Montana area.

“Being a deputy around West Yellowstone comes with unusual duties,” the post read, “including herding bison off the highway.”

To no avail, authorities tried to coax the large bovine creature off of the asphalt with flashing lights, sirens and an air horn so that “no one (would) get hurt.

However, it wasn’t until a Gallatin County officer decided to blast AC/DC‘s 1980 smash-hit rock anthem, Hell’s Bells, that the bison moved.

The post continued: “With a reluctant bison, (deputies have) been known to play AC/DC’s Hell’s Bells over the speakers — that usually seems to work.”

It seems that most animals just might not be into rock music at all. Within two months, this is the second reported — and since-viral — case of a wild animal being scared away by music.

Back in July, a Vancouver Island resident by the name of Dee Gallant, and her eight-year-old husky retriever, Murphy, went to a local logging trail just outside of Duncan, B.C., for their regular evening walk.

It didn’t turn out to be just any ordinary stroll, however. Gallant said she and her companion were faced with a threatening cougar that stood 50 feet ahead, maintaining a solid stare.

Being a quick-witted heavy metal fan, Gallant pulled out her phone and blasted Metallica‘s Don’t Tread On Me (1991), which successfully scared off the cougar.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield later caught wind of the viral story and took it upon himself to reach out to Gallant.

