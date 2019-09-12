Health
September 12, 2019 10:09 am

Bat tests positive for rabies in Peterborough area: health unit

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The bat, found last week, tested positive for rabies, according to the local public health unit.

Global File
A A

Peterborough Public Health says a bat found in the region last week has tested positive for rabies.

The health unit says 31 bats tested positive for rabies in Ontario in 2018, with three of them coming from the Peterborough area.

READ MORE: Ministry dropping rabies vaccine baits by air in southern Ontario

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, is advising residents to avoid the wild animals, which are known to carry the disease.

“This positive animal case confirms what we already know: that rabies is present in our area,” she said. “It serves as a good reminder of the importance of vaccinating pets and avoiding contact with bats and other animals known to carry rabies.”

The health unit says the most common rabies carriers are raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats. Rabid animals may be extremely excited, attack objects or other animals, froth at the mouth and bite at anything.

WATCH: Peterborough area seeing spike in rabies investigations

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bat
Peterborough
Peterborough Public Health
Peterborough Public Health Unit
Peterborough public health warning
public health unit
rabid bat
rabid bat Peterborough
Rabies
rabies Peterborough
Rosana Salvaterra

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.