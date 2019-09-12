Bat tests positive for rabies in Peterborough area: health unit

Peterborough Public Health says a bat found in the region last week has tested positive for rabies.

The health unit says 31 bats tested positive for rabies in Ontario in 2018, with three of them coming from the Peterborough area.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, is advising residents to avoid the wild animals, which are known to carry the disease.

“This positive animal case confirms what we already know: that rabies is present in our area,” she said. “It serves as a good reminder of the importance of vaccinating pets and avoiding contact with bats and other animals known to carry rabies.”

The health unit says the most common rabies carriers are raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats. Rabid animals may be extremely excited, attack objects or other animals, froth at the mouth and bite at anything.

