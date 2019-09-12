Traffic
September 12, 2019

Boucherville boy hospitalized after being hit by car: police

Longueuil police say paramedics sent a boy to hospital in Boucherville after he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

A child was brought to hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening, according to Longueuil police.

Officers say the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Brullon Street in Boucherville on Montreal’s South Shore.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was a woman in her 30s. Police say the incident was an accident and that no criminal activity was involved.

The boy, who was of elementary school age, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Longueuil police said.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

