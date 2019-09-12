Boucherville boy hospitalized after being hit by car: police

A child was brought to hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening, according to Longueuil police.

Officers say the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Brullon Street in Boucherville on Montreal’s South Shore.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest 24 in raids sparked by fentanyl overdoses

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was a woman in her 30s. Police say the incident was an accident and that no criminal activity was involved.

The boy, who was of elementary school age, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Longueuil police said.

The driver was not injured in the collision.