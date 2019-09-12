Canada
Toronto police chief to announce enhancements to neighbourhood officer program

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders delivers remarks and takes questions from reporters at a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says he will be announcing improvements to the Neighbourhood Community Officer Program (NCOP).

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.

In a news release, police said the NCOP was first introduced in 2013 across the city and has evolved through community consultations and independent research by Humber College.

“Neighbourhood community officers work in partnership with local residents and community-based organizations to address crime, disorder and community safety issues,” police said in the news release.

Police said the best practices from the research and community consultations will be rolled out this fall.

Alongside Saunders, neighbourhood community officers and community members will also be at the press conference.

