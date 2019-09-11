High River RCMP say boy, man injured by ‘trip wire’ near high school

High River RCMP are looking for leads after a “trip wire” on a walking path bridge near the Highwood High School reportedly injured two people.
RCMP said officers responded to a report of a boy who ran into a wire while riding his bike along the path located on the south side of 12 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday. Police said he suffered soft tissue injuries to his legs and knees.
Mounties said it was later reported that a man also hit a wire and had to be treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Officers went to the area and took down a wire, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.
