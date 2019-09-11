Ontario formalwear retailer Tuxedo Royale closes stores amid ‘financial restructuring’

Formalwear chain Tuxedo Royale is closing its tuxedo and suit shops across the Greater Toronto Area due to “financial restructuring.”

A recording on the retailer’s main telephone number said refunds will not be provided for clients.

“Unfortunately due to the current restructuring and challenges facing the business refunds will not be available for deposits and payments made previously,” the recording said.

“We regret to inform you that Tuxedo Royale Limited has suspended all operations indefinitely during a financial restructuring. It is not known at this time when the restructuring will be complete and when the stores will reopen.”

Clients have already taken to social media to share their anger and disappointment.

“So you took my money all up front my wedding is this Saturday and now no suits and no refund…you think your sudden bankruptcy is bad,” a customer wrote on Instagram.

Another commented on Facebook, “My colleague gets married on Saturday and all the guys have paid in full” and “My wedding is coming up next week and I didn’t even get a call from Tuxedo Royale about this.”

READ MORE: Bailiffs open Toronto bridal shop after sudden closure in hopes of delivering wedding dresses

Tuxedo Royale’s website claimed “No other formalwear store offers a wider selection of tuxedos and accessories in the latest styles, colours, fabrics and designers for your wedding or any special occasion.”

It also referred to the company as Ontario’s “favourite formalwear store” with shops at Erin Mills Town Centre, Bramalea City Centre and Pickering Town Centre.

Meanwhile, Collins Formal Wear is now stepping in to help. The competitor posted on its Facebook page that it would match deposits up to $75 and waive rush fees to any wedding parties who booked with Tuxedo Royale with proof of deposit.

Tuxedo Royale did not reply to requests by Global News for comment.