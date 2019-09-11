Support staff reject final offer from Prairie South School Division

Prairie South School Division and its support staff are at a standstill after workers rejected their employee’s final offer for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Eighty-nine percent of staff who voted across the 15 communities rejected the proposal on Monday.

“This is a clear message that our members are standing united to demand a fair deal,” said Dave Stevenson, CUPE national representative.

“The current offer on the table is inadequate, and we hope that the Prairie South School Division is listening.”

Employees are looking for higher wages and have concerns regarding the employer’s proposed changes to the long service recognition benefit, a retirement bonus.

Members, who are represented by CUPE Local 5512, voted 95.7 per cent in favour of job action in July.

However, both sides have agreed to keep working together through a provincially appointed mediator to try and get a deal done.

“The bargaining committee would like to thank the members for their continued support. We would also like to thank the school principals and the employer for working with us while the bargaining committee conducted the ratification votes last week,” said Stevenson.

“We look forward to getting back to the bargaining table with the Prairie South School Division and reaching a fair deal for our members.”

The 422 members are made up of school bus drivers, facility operators, head facility operators, maintenance workers, education assistants I and II, administrative assistants, library assistants, library technicians, and tradespersons.