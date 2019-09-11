Winnipeg airport to re-open runway after months of repairs

A runway at Winnipeg’s airport will be re-opening after six months of repairs.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said runway 13/31, which was closed for extensive rehabilitation in April, is re-opening Saturday.

The runway needed pavement repairs, upgrades to its runway lights, and drainage improvements.

READ MORE: Baggage system upgrade, runway construction on tap for Winnipeg airport this summer

Once the runway is re-opened, air traffic will return to its normal flight paths, which will affect a number of local areas.

Fort Garry-Riverview, Fort Richmond, west Fort Rouge, northeast Fort Whyte, Headingley, Riel, River Heights, Seine River, Southdale, St. Francois-Xavier, east St. James, St. Vital, east Tuxedo, and west Wolseley will all see a return to pre-construction air traffic.

WATCH: Aviation Museum: Winnipeg’s original airport terminal

