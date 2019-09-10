Pair attacked with hammer, robbed in Central Park neighbourhood

A man and woman are in custody and police are looking for two more suspects after a man and woman were assaulted and robbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood Monday.

Reports of an assault brought police to Carlton Street and Ellice Avenue around 10:10 p.m., where officers found two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Both victims had been punched, kicked and hit over the head with a solid object.

Police say the male victim had been able to restrain one female attacker until he was confronted by a man swinging a hammer.

A cell phone and cigarettes were stolen during the attack, according to police.

Two suspects were arrested nearby, but police say another two were able to get away.

Both victims were treated in hospital for upper body injuries.

Kara Lisa Harper, 27, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

Michael Okemow, 31, has been charged with assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

