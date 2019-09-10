Fire that gutted Kamloops elementary school not suspicious: RCMP

A massive fire that destroyed an Kamloops elementary school last week was not suspicious, police say.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, gutted Parkcrest Elementary, devastating students, families and teachers.

Kamloops RCMP said Tuesday they had cleared the scene and returned it back to School District 73 and its insurance agents.

Mounties said they had conducted a “thorough” investigation with help from Kamloops Fire Rescue, and had reviewed physical evidence and witness accounts.

“This matter is a tragedy and affects many in our community; however, we are pleased to report that this tragedy was not one caused by the intentional actions of any individual(s),” said RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk in a media release.

“We wish the children and families affected by this fire the absolute best in their likely difficult transition and adaptation to new educational circumstances.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Monday, the school district said it was rolling out a phased plan to move all affected Parkcrest students into George Hilliard Elementary by next Monday.

The plan involves temporarily relocating the Four Directions program and Twin Rivers Education Centre (TREC) from Hilliard to make room for the displaced students, though the district acknowledged there would be some crowding.

TREC will move to NorKam, while Four Directions will eventually move to Happyvale.

The board said final details are still being worked out.

“Things are moving fast, because we know the importance of getting the children back into their normal routine as soon as possible,” said district superintendent Alison Sidow.

“This is a solid, workable plan that meets our key priorities, particularly in that it ensures the emotional safety and security and continuity of education of our youngest learners.”

An online crowdfunding campaign to help Parkcrest teachers replace equipment and teaching materials they have supplied out of their own pocket is also underway.

As of Tuesday, it had raised nearly $23,000.