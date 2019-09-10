Several NSHA facilities experiencing downed phone lines in wake of hurricane Dorian

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is working to fix issues with phone lines at several facilities across the province in the wake of hurricane Dorian.

As the storm approached the coastline on Saturday, it lashed the area with driving rain and gusts reaching almost 150 kilometres per hour.

There have been no reported injuries, but roofs were torn off and trees were snapped like twigs, pulling down power lines across a wide swath of the Maritimes.

The storm has also brought down several of the NSHA’s phone lines.

The NSHA said in a media release that it is still experiencing phone line challenges at the following locations:

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour

Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton (call 902-824-2968 if you are trying to reach the hospital)

Primary health care clinic in Advocate Harbour

Primary health care clinic in River Hebert

Melrose nursing office

Sheet Harbour nursing office

Chipman Building in Kentville

According to the NSHA, clinicians at the primary health care clinic in Advocate Harbour are seeing patients at Bayview Memorial Health Centre until phone service is restored in the clinic.

The primary health care clinic in River Hebert has been closed and patients with appointments have been notified.

The NSHA said the landline is down at Melrose nursing office but nurses are on-site seeing clients and monitoring cellphones.

Landline and cell service are also down at Sheet Harbour nursing office, but staff are monitoring email.

The NSHA advises that anyone with an urgent medical condition should call 911 immediately.

For general health advice and information, people are advised to call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

“Power has been restored to most NSHA facilities; however, there are ongoing and widespread issues with phone and internet connectivity across the province,” the NSHA said in a statement.

“This is creating challenges at many of our facilities and with community programs. We continue to work with our community partners to resolve issues as soon as possible.”

—With files from The Canadian Press