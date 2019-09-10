Ontario government makes announcement in Mississauga for World Suicide Prevention Day
A A
Members of the Ontario government are in Mississauga to make an announcement in relation to Tuesday’s World Suicide Prevention Day
Minister of Health Christine Elliott, alongside Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith will be on-hand for the press conference.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.