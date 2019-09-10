View Full Results
Ontario government makes announcement in Mississauga for World Suicide Prevention Day

WATCH LIVE: Minister of Health Christine Elliott, will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and community partners, to make an announcement on World Suicide Prevention Day in Mississauga, Ont.

Members of the Ontario government are in Mississauga to make an announcement in relation to Tuesday’s World Suicide Prevention Day

Minister of Health Christine Elliott, alongside Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith will be on-hand for the press conference.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

