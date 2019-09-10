Two Toronto-area men charged in alleged homicide of Sudbury man, OPP say

Two Toronto-area men are facing charges in the death of a 32-year-old man from Sudbury, Ont.

Provincial police say the body of Devin Collin was found by the side of a highway near Wawa, Ont., in late June, roughly one month after he was last seen in the area.

Const. Trevor Tremblay says police are not sure what took Collin to the area, which is roughly 500 kilometres away from his hometown.

Tremblay says Collin was killed by a gunshot, but did not specify when he is believed to have died.

Tremblay says a 24-year-old man from Toronto is charged with first-degree murder in Collin’s death, while a 22-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation remains open.

