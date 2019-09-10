Antique canoe reported stolen from City of Kawartha Lakes home
OPP are investigating the reported theft of an antique canoe in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
On Aug. 29, officers were called to a residence on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 in the Burnt River area to investigate a reported residential break and enter. The area is about 40 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.
OPP say their investigation determined that sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, unknown person(s) entered a shop on the residential property and removed an antique 15-foot red cedar canoe along with two web canoe seats, two cane seats, carrying yokes and other canoe equipment.
Police say entry was gained by breaking a padlock on the shop door.
Anyone with information on the reportedly stolen items is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 -8477 (TIPS) or online.
