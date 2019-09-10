Rogers Hometown Hockey returns to Hamilton for 2019-20 NHL season

The Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will be making a stop in Hamilton on Jan. 19, 2020.

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be in the city as part of Hockey Night in Canada’s live broadcast of the 7 p.m. ET game in Chicago between the Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets.

“Hockey brings Canadians together from coast to coast. It allows us to imagine new possibilities and share the stories that unite the country,” said MacLean in an official media release.

Rogers Hometown Hockey held a similar live broadcast in Hamilton during the 2016-17 NHL season on April 8 and 9. MacLean and Slone set up at Pier 8 on the city’s waterfront.

The free festival typically features games, interactive experiences and live entertainment, culminating with an outdoor viewing party of the featured game.

“It has been a privilege to tell Canada’s hockey stories over the past five seasons, and we are grateful for the chance to hit the road for season 6: seeing old friends and meeting new ones and getting to the heart of this country’s insatiable passion for hockey,” Slone said.

The puck drops on the sixth season of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Oct. 5 and 6, 2019 in Halton Hills, Ont.