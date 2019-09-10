Premier Doug Ford to discuss agriculture in Woodstock on Tuesday

The premier of Ontario will be talking agriculture in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford will be in Woodstock hosting a roundtable discussion with local farmers and industry organizations at Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show.

The Progressive Conservative leader voiced his support for the province’s agricultural sector during the 2018 election, going as far as promising to increase the agricultural insurance Risk Management Program to $150 million.

Also attending the talks on Tuesday will be Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman.

Hardeman is the longtime MPP for Oxford, a riding that includes Woodstock.