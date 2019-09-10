Child finds discarded syringe at Toronto school: police

Toronto police say they want the public to be aware of syringes discovered at an elementary school near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday morning.

Police said a child found a discarded syringe in the playground area at the back of Montrose Junior Public School at about 8:45 a.m.

Investigators said the child picked up the syringe “unaware of the potential risks” and told a teacher.

The teacher then located another syringe in the same area, police said.

Police said the child was not poked or injured and that the needles were picked up and discarded appropriately.

“Parents are reminded to have a conversation with their children about the potential health and safety hazards of discarded syringes,” police said in a news release.

“Children should be advised not to touch syringes and to notify an adult immediately. Adults should exercise caution if they decide to remove the syringe, and call 311 to request a pickup.”

This comes less than a week after three young children were taken to hospital for picking up and being poked by syringes near a school in the Roncesvalles area.

