Superheroes hang out with kids at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge

Spider-Man, Batman, Captain America and Wonder Woman hung out with children at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge in an effort to brighten their Monday.

Showing off their super skills, they climbed ropes up and down the hospital’s atrium while children, staff and visitors watched from the third-floor glass windows.

“Patients don’t always want to be here, especially the kids,” said Dave Kortt, Alberta Health Services’ director of linen and environmental services for the south zone.

“I think the kids [were] their focus and you could see they were interacting with them quite a bit.”

READ MORE: Patients at Quebec City children’s hospital get special superhero visit

The superheroes gave the kids high fives and fist bumps, and played rock-paper-scissors through the glass windows while being suspended mid-air.

Although hanging from the ceiling isn’t an easy task, it’s a daily activity for the superheroes visiting the hospital.

“Their day job is actually cleaning the high levels of the atrium,” said Kortt. “The atrium is quite high and they’re very specialized in that. Their alter characters came today to entertain the staff [and kids] and basically try to brighten everybody’s day.”

READ MORE: Meet the ‘hero’ cop who transforms into superheroes to surprise sick kids

It’s not just an exciting event for the kids, Kort added.

“You can see how many smiles were on everybody’s faces and I think that makes it worth it for them,” he said. “It’s not only for the kids — there were a lot of other patients here, staff, visitors, volunteers.”

The superheroes are hanging up their costumes for now and will be back next year.