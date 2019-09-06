Patients at Quebec City children’s hospital get special superhero visit

Patients at the CHU de Québec-Université Laval children’s hospital, Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus, got a sweet surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Quebec City police officers visited the hospital children dressed as superheroes.

In Batman and Spiderman costumes, the officers scaled down the building and windows of the patients’ rooms.

“Some of the children are immunosuppressed, so visiting them in their rooms wasn’t possible,” said Quebec City police spokesperson Cyndi Paré.

The only way the patients could be visited from the superheros was from behind their windows, seeing as the kids couldn’t leave their rooms, she said.

So they figured out a solution — they had the officers scale down the building.

