Hamilton’s ‘culinary prowess’ soon to rival that of Toronto’s: Westjet magazine

Hamilton is now on the radar when it comes to fine dining in Ontario, according to the author of a new culinary piece in Westjet magazine.

Michele Sponagle, who wrote “The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Hamilton, Ontario,” a piece for the low-cost carriers seatback pocket, says the city has shed it’s steak and seafood image.

“Hamilton is now on the radar in terms of the culinary world. It’s a great place to use as a hub to explore other areas, whether it’s Toronto or Niagara,” Sponagle told Global News Radio.

Sponagle says Hamilton has been a place for good food over the years, but its close proximity to Niagara wineries and ideal farmland is attracting culinary talent.

“I think all those elements were there before, it’s really just a question of them coming in the forefront now and people noticing and really appreciating them.”

The uncommon nature of Hamilton’s eating establishments was a prerequisite to Sponagle’s Westjet story, which she says has been a catalyst for its “unique personality.”

“It’s not like Brooklyn, it’s not Toronto light. It really is its own thing and a very unique personality,” said Sponagle, “They’re not followers. There’s a lot of first that happened in Hamilton. You look at Pokeh, that was the first poke bar barn in Canada.”

Must-try restaurants include the Paper Crane in downtown serving Japanese specialties and Mezcal Tacos and Tequila Bar on James Street South.

Are you person of the world who only eats plant based nutrients? Lucky for you, our very own Chef Simon can slice and roll up veggies just as beautifully as he can the fishes. You should probably come check it out. It’s good. Like, really good. #papercra… https://t.co/eXCufstCqA pic.twitter.com/GitdMr9kyI — Paper Crane Sushi (@PaperCraneSushi) September 8, 2019

Caro is one of the best places for a hearty brunch with an Italian flair, Merit Brewing for its sausages. Odds sports-bar, the Heather and the Donut Monster also get special mentions.

