Lifestyle
September 9, 2019 9:13 pm
Updated: September 9, 2019 9:23 pm

Hamilton’s ‘culinary prowess’ soon to rival that of Toronto’s: Westjet magazine

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

A number of Hamilton restaurants make the grade in Westjet magazine's latest edition.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Hamilton is now on the radar when it comes to fine dining in Ontario, according to the author of a new culinary piece in Westjet magazine.

Michele Sponagle, who wrote “The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Hamilton, Ontario,” a piece for the low-cost carriers seatback pocket, says the city has shed it’s steak and seafood image.

Story continues below

READ MORE: OpenTable names Hamilton restaurant among top 10 outdoor dining spots in Canada

“Hamilton is now on the radar in terms of the culinary world. It’s a great place to use as a hub to explore other areas, whether it’s Toronto or Niagara,” Sponagle told Global News Radio.

Sponagle says Hamilton has been a place for good food over the years, but its close proximity to Niagara wineries and ideal farmland is attracting culinary talent.

LISTEN: Michele Sponagle, who wrote a culinary piece on Hamilton, talks with Global News Radio 900 CHML’s Scott Thompson

View link »

 

I think all those elements were there before, it’s really just a question of them coming in the forefront now and people noticing and really appreciating them.”

The uncommon nature of Hamilton’s eating establishments was a prerequisite to Sponagle’s Westjet story, which she says has been a catalyst for its “unique personality.”

READ MORE: 2 transport trucks narrowly avoid head-on collision near Simcoe: OPP

“It’s not like Brooklyn, it’s not Toronto light. It really is its own thing and a very unique personality,” said Sponagle, “They’re not followers. There’s a lot of first that happened in Hamilton. You look at Pokeh, that was the first poke bar barn in Canada.”

Must-try restaurants include the Paper Crane in downtown serving Japanese specialties and Mezcal Tacos and Tequila Bar on James Street South.

Caro is one of the best places for a hearty brunch with an Italian flair, Merit Brewing for its sausages. Odds sports-bar, the Heather and the Donut Monster also get special mentions.

 

The Donut Monster’s menu rotates a number of strikingly unique flavours.

Don Mitchell / Global News

WATCH: Video appears to shows man allegedly stealing wallet out of woman’s purse

 

 

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
HamOnt
michele sponagle
Ontario
paris ontario
The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Hamilton
top restaurants in hamilton
WestJet

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.