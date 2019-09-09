London reverend plans 55 hours of preaching to raise funds for local groups

A London pastor has once again come up with a creative way to raise money for a good cause.

Last year, St. Aidan’s Anglican Church Rev. Kevin George rode his bike 2,200 kilometres to raise money for Jesse’s Journey.

This year he’s leaving the bike at home and has another idea in mind to support even more causes: 55 Hours For Hope.

“This is a record-setting event,” said George, also known as Revy Kevy.

“There was a gentleman by the name of Zach Zehnder who was a pastor in Florida who preached 53 hours and 18 minutes (in 2014).”

The event, which begins Wednesday, is once again in support of Jesse’s Journey but will also support ANOVA and St Aidan’s Anglican Church.

George says he has 55 different sermons planned on a wide array of issues impacting society. Each is 55 minutes long.

“There’s a sermon about the LGBTQ community and being welcomed into our church,” he said. “There’s sermons about migrants. A sermon about, how do we as Christians find a way to love people like Trump? All kinds of interesting and controversial stuff.

“I’d encourage you to get out and listen to some of it in those three days because we’re at least going to push the edge here and there.”

George also noted that he’ll get some very brief breaks over the course of 55 Hours for Hope thanks to guest speakers.

“We’ve got Imam (Abd Alfatah) Twakkal, Rabbi Debra Dressler’s speaking, my wife Catherinanne who’s a chaplain at Brescia is speaking. We’ve got the dean of the cathedral downtown — Paul Millward is speaking. We’ve got people from all different denominations,” he explained.

“The mayor is coming out. Some of you know Gerry LaHay, who’s around town advocating for disabilities — Gerry’s speaking. Shelley Carr is talking about bike advocacy. So they all get five minutes to get up and talk about whatever their little heart desires!”

The marathon of preaching is scheduled to begin at St. Aidan’s at 1246 Oxford St. W. at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and wrap up with a victory concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey.