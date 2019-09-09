Kitchener intersections closed for police investigation

Two intersections in Kitchener have been closed by Waterloo Regional Police following a collision between a cyclist and a car.

They say the collision occurred at around 10:20 a.m. on Victoria Street near West Avenue and Strange Street.

A 22-year-old man who was riding the bicycle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that the intersections of West Avenue/Strange Street and Victoria Street as well as Patricia Avenue and Victoria Street were barricaded as police investigated the incident.

It’s not known when they will be reopened.