Suspect wanted after taxi driver choked with seatbelt, robbed: Toronto police

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly choked a taxi driver and then stole his wallet near the downtown area on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to Yonge and Wellesley streets for reports of a robbery at around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said a taxi driver picked up a passenger in the area. The man, sitting directly behind the driver, allegedly wrapped a seatbelt around the driver’s throat and choked him as he drove, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly took the taxi driver’s wallet, jumped out of the moving taxi and fled on foot, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect in the security camera images to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).