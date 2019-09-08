Canada
September 8, 2019 6:11 pm

Sunwing flight blows tire during landing at Pearson airport

By Web Writer  Global News

Emergency crews responded to the plane, but no injuries have been reported.

Officials say a Sunwing Airlines flight from Cancun blew a tire while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday.

Peel police said they were made aware of the incident at 3:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the plane and passengers were transported to the terminal on buses, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

In an email to Global News, a Sunwing spokesperson confirmed the flight blew a tire upon landing and said crews also discovered a “hydraulic leak” with the same landing gear.

The spokesperson said the flight was being operated by Swift Air.

