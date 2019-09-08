Blue Jays take 6-game slide into matchup with Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (55-88, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-59, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-3, 3.97 ERA) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.86 ERA)

LINE: Rays -212; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rays are 37-29 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .430 this season. Oliver Drake leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Blue Jays have gone 21-36 against division opponents. The Toronto offence has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a average of .276. The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Nick Anderson secured his fifth victory and Daniel Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jordan Romano took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 77 RBIs and is batting .287. Travis d’Arnaud is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 62 RBIs and is batting .230. Cavan Biggio is 7-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Travis d’Arnaud: (neck/shoulder).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.