Environment Canada predicting warmer-than-average fall for B.C. Coast, Interior

The summer of 2019 was warmer and drier than normal for most regions in B.C.

Environment Canada says that trend will likely repeat itself for fall.

“A high likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures,” meteorologist Doug Lundquist told Global News this week. “And that’s primarily because the waters of the Pacific, the Gulf of Alaska and north of Alaska are way above average.

“Some places are as high as five degrees above average. And our source for weather is usually the Pacific Ocean.”

As such, said Lundquist, “that means for the Coast, for sure, and most likely the Interior there’s a really high likelihood it’ll remain warmer than average for the next three months.”

